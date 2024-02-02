Audio reveals PSDB deputy's criticism of Raquel Lyra: “Too much shit”

Speech was given by Álvaro Porto in the Legislative Assembly of Pernambuco; party condemns “macho” and “aggressive” statements

A leaked audio from the president of the Legislative Assembly of Pernambuco, Álvaro Porto (PSDB-PE), criticizing the state governor, Raquel Lyra (PSDB), provoked negative reactions within the party of the 2 politicians. Porto said that Lyra “talked too much shit” It is “I did not say anything” in the opening speech of the House's legislative year on Thursday (Feb 1, 2024).

The speech was recorded by the deputy's microphone. In conversation with another parliamentarian, who was not identified, Porto says he wants to know which state the governor was talking about while listing the achievements of the year 2023.

Watch (1min10s):

The session in which the speech took place was broadcast on the legislative assembly's TV, but ended up being deleted from official social networks after the repercussions of the case.

Upon learning of Porto's statements, the PSDB National Executive Committee, the PSDB of Pernambuco and the PSDB Mulher spoke out.

In a note, the national directory expressed its “full solidarity” to governor Raquel Lyra and classified Porto's comments as “aggressive”.

“Our party constantly fights for women to be real protagonists in politics and in all spaces of power. We, tucanos, are very proud to have elected a young and competent woman as governor of Pernambuco and we cannot tolerate aggressive demonstrations against her, no matter who they are. Much less from a deputy from the PSDB itself”stated the acronym.

The party said it is ready to evaluate possible disciplinary measures against the state deputy, as well as support Lyra in a legal response, if necessary.

The state directory and PSDB Mulher Nacional also condemned what happened and described the deputy's speech as “sexist and disrespectful”.

Wanted by Power360Álvaro Porto's advisor said that the deputy “used an expression not consistent with the context and location” of speech. He states, however, that he still considers the content of Raquel Lyra's speech “disconnected from the reality lived in Pernambuco”.

“[O deputado] It also states that it has the right and duty to evaluate and criticize speeches that do not correspond to the observed reality. Finally, he emphasizes that at no point did he refer to the person of the governor, but to the speech given by her and that the audio that ended up being leaked from the event's broadcast channel, took place during an informal conversation, towards the end of the session”, said the press office in a statement.

Governor Raquel Lyra said she will not officially comment on the case. In an interview with Pernambuco radio Transamericahowever, said that it is “unfortunate” hear that kind of comment from a state house president.

“I made a point of being at the assembly, with my entire government team, to thank the legislative assembly for the year that passed because we approved, with a lot of dialogue, jointly, the projects sent. What happened is a regrettable act of political violence, sometimes it is in gestures, in attitudes, in actions and this time it was in voice”declared Lyra.