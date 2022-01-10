German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock named the reason for the suspension of certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. It is reported by TASS…

According to her, the project for the construction of the gas pipeline does not yet meet the requirements of the European Union (EU), so the registration process has been stopped. Berbock noted that the German government clearly indicated in the coalition agreement that energy projects in the country must meet European requirements, which also applies to Nord Stream 2. However, at the moment this is not the case, she stressed.

In addition, the Foreign Minister stated that the issue of launching the gas pipeline is of a geopolitical nature. She added that the new German government shares the approach, which is enshrined in a joint declaration with the United States, according to which tough measures will be taken against Moscow if it uses energy as a weapon or acts of aggression in Ukraine.

Earlier, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Seder called Berbock’s position on Nord Stream 2 naive. According to him, the policies of the new German federal government threaten the country’s energy security. “The green threat of not using Nord Stream 2 is damaging, first of all, Germany,” he warned.

On December 29, a representative of the German Ministry of Economy, Susanna Ungrad, said that she could not tell about the exact timing of the launch of the SP-2 gas pipeline. “The operating permit has already been received. It’s about certification. The Federal Network Agency is responsible for this. [ФРГ]”, – said Ungrad.