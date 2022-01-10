With a few days until 2022, the Netflix content video library already has a wide variety of titles that have dominated its top 10. Among the productions that have stood out in popularity are the Peruvian film Utopia and the commented Rebelde reboot . For its part, Mother / android It has also made its way among the most viewed.

In this new sci-fi bet, Chloë Grace Moretz (remembered for her performance in Kick Ass) plays a pregnant young woman in an apocalyptic world. The plot has generated great interest, as has its surprising ending. Next, we leave you more details.

Mother / Android is one of the most watched titles in Netflix’s Top10. Photo: Netflix capture

What is the movie about?

Mother / android places us in an apocalyptic world where humans have become dependent on technology. Specifically, they use the machines for a fairly wide range of activities, including construction jobs, being teacher aides, meeting household needs, and more.

It is in this context that the film brings us closer to Georgia (Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam (Algee Smith). Both are on their winding getaway journey when their country is embroiled in an unexpected war against artificial intelligence. Within days of the arrival of their first child, they must venture into No Man’s Land, a stronghold of the android uprising, hoping to get to safety before she has her baby.

What happened in the end?

After Sam was captured and taken to an android base, where he suffered severe leg injuries in the torture process that was committed against him, Georgia manages to break into the place with the help of Arthur.

Upon arrival at the Boston military base, the protagonist goes into labor. After the moment of anguish, the mother welcomes her baby, whom she decides to name Forest. However, her happiness is overshadowed when she realizes that Arthur has lied to her and there is no supposed technology to “hide” humans.

In fact, his presence was only part of an elaborate plan to attack Boston from its roots. In doing so, Georgia was not in hiding, but was intentionally ignored.

The purpose for the humans in Boston is to destroy the EPM, an objective they achieve thanks to the character played by Grace Moretz. However, the activation of the electromagnetic pulse only destroys the robots in that city, so the young woman rushes to get to the last boats of the Family Initiative program with Sam and Forest.

But when they arrive at the port they are told that they can only save the little one. With their hearts in their throats, both parents say goodbye to their son. In this way, after a sequence of events that takes us through Georgia’s imagination, it is made clear to us that she is alone.

Mother / android ends with the protagonist agreeing to go with the army to the city of Portland, where it is planned to open a new base.

Arthur was not a real person but an android. Photo: Netflix

Sam died?

Many wonder if Sam died at the end of Mother / android. The answer is yes and it was clarified by Chloë Grace Moretz in an interview with Consequence: “That was a question I always had for (director) Mattson (Tomlin), is whether we were going to see that or not, and he didn’t want to. I wanted it to be pretty clear, and that last shot of me looking at the camera and completely disappearing in so many ways represented everything we needed. “