Berlin (DPA)

The German Football Association has awarded legend Franz Beckenbauer the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The German Football Association announced that Beckenbauer will receive the award officially on May 19 at the headquarters of the German Foreign Ministry in Berlin.

Beckenbauer, 76, led the German national team to win the World Cup as a player and coach, and chaired the organizing committee for the 2006 World Cup.

“For decades he was the global face of German football, the Kaiser, and was held in great esteem by some of the world’s greatest names, even off the pitch,” the statement said.

The statement continued: “Like his friend Pele, he has always used football to build diplomatic bridges and has also been helping those in need for more than forty years, through his Franz Beckenbauer Foundation.”

Through his so-called German summer fairy tale, he succeeded in renewing the confidence of an entire nation, and showing the world the friendly, open and charming face of Germany. Despite the spectrum that surrounded his career near its end, his contribution to the fame of German football around the world remains enormous.”

Beckenbauer and some high-ranking officials in the German Football Association were investigated about suspicion of corruption surrounding the bid to host the 2006 World Cup, but this file was not resolved, while Beckenbauer has rarely appeared in public since then.

The German Football Association statement indicated that the financial award accompanying the honor will be directed to the Beckenbauer Foundation to help those in need.

The award is given to people who have played an influential role in conveying the positive image of Germany to the world. Former Germany striker Miroslav Klose has received the award, as well as Bayern Munich duo Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka.