For Alberto Cerqui the victory did not arrive and not even the pole position (lost by 3 thousandths!), But the reigning champion let it be known that it was also an “excellent debut” the one held in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia 2022, which in the last weekend he kicked off from the Imola racetrack.

The driver from Brescia, standard bearer of Team Ghinzani Arco at the wheel of the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup n.1, started the season with a positive result, immediately confirming himself among the protagonists of the series also with the new Porsche car which this year distinguishes the exciting tricolor single-brand store.

A weekend that gave emotions already in the qualifying held on Saturday, with the weather conditions adding further spice to the challenge on the flying lap. Initially on the track with rain due to the wet asphalt, Cerqui gained access to PQ2 by scoring the second best time. At that point, before the decisive session, the asphalt went drying and saw the riders opt for the Michelin slick. Cerqui put together an exciting performance, finishing his best lap in 1’44.687, second performance just 3 thousandths from Bertonelli’s pole position.

In race 1 Cerqui had an excellent starting point, keeping the second position and pursuing his Tuscan rival. A first entry of the safety car brought the group together and at the restart the driver from Brescia repeatedly tried to overtake as well as in the fiery last lap, after a second entry of the safety car, but aware of having to score heavy points Cerqui preferred not to risk risky maneuvers and finished in second place.

In race 2, due to the inversion of the grid, Cerqui started from the third row, in fifth position. Always aware of the battles that have been generated since the first braking, he recovered a position and closed the race in fourth place scoring heavy points that allowed him to leave Imola with the second place in the standings.

And to comment like this at the end of the dispute: “A good first round, despite the difficult conditions and the fierce competition. A bit sorry I didn’t get the pole, 3 thousandths is a trifle and the bonus points for starting from the pole would have been useful, but I’m happy. In the race 1 we had a growing performance that allowed me to increase the pace in the second part of the race, while in race 2, probably due to the different temperatures of the asphalt that made it more difficult for the tires to perform, I did a little more effort towards the end and this did not allow me to take the attack to the podium. I am satisfied anyway, I have scored important points and I can look to the next races with the same determination “.