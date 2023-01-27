By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will announce, during his visit to Brazil next Monday, the release of 31 million euros for the Amazon Fund, said on Friday ambassador Kenneth Nóbrega, secretary of Europe of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a briefing to journalists, Nóbrega said that the investment foresees 10 million euros for bioeconomy and 21 million for controlling deforestation.

The post German Chancellor will announce 31 million euros for the Amazon Fund on a visit to Brasilia on Monday appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#German #chancellor #announce #million #euros #Amazon #Fund #visit #Brasilia #Monday #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO