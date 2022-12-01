Last Wednesday the walk of the Mexican team in his ephemeral passage through the World Cup in Qatar 2022, by finishing third in the group stage with 4 points.
Since the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, when they lost all their games and fell to the bottom with zero points and no chance of reaching the next round, Mexico had not missed the round of 16, until the controversial Gerardo Martino to lead the team into the abyss.
Gerardo Martino’s numbers
Gerardo Martino directed a total of 66 official matches in front of the Tricolor, which are summarized in 42 wins, 12 draws Y 12 losses.
Was the January 7, 2019 when the arrival of Gerardo Martino to the bench of the national team after the dismissal of the Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio became official.
His debut at the helm of the Aztec selective took place on March 23, 2019, when facing his similar from Chile in a friendly match. The ‘Tata’ started with the right foot, winning convincingly by a score of 3-1.
The illusions among the fans were greater, since in the next three friendly games they were with victories against Paraguay (4-2), Venezuela (3-1) and Ecuador (3-2). Good numbers for the start of the Nations League.
It was June 16 when the Argentine made his debut in the Nations League, beating Cuba 7-0. The following games in the contest were with victories against Canada, Martinique, Costa Rica, Haiti and the United States.
Martino’s first setback in front of Mexico It occurred on September 11, 2019 against Argentina, in a friendly game where they lost by a 4-0 win in Texas. Coincidence?
Two of the biggest setbacks and failures came in the Nations League and Gold Cup finals, respectively, as they fell to their arch-rivals…the United States. The first with a score of 3-2 and the second by the slightest difference.
from that moment Gerardo Martino he earned the contempt of all the Mexican fans, since it was unheard of to have lost two finals against the country of the stars and stripes.
After those defeats, the Tricolor was never the same again. The team began to see itself diminished, with inertia inside the field and the goals began to be scarce. It was on the way to Qatar where the team deflated, and it was even thought that Mexico could not qualify for the World Cup.
In the end, Mexico managed to sneak into world Cupalthough with that game and the bad decisions of Gerardo Martino it seemed difficult that they could do something outstanding in the fair, and not even think about the long-awaited fifth game.
And the facts arrived. Mexico they couldn’t beat Poland, they were vastly outmatched against Argentina (again a coincidence?) and in the end, they fell short despite the victory against Saudi Arabia. That was how Martino and the national team closed one of the worst performances in the history of the team in the World Cups.
