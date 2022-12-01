Recently Martha debayle went to a very important event where other celebrities attended and wore their best looks, but without a doubt, hers drew a lot of attention, because it was a Exact dress that Kim Kardashian wore on one occasion.

As was to be expected, the comparisons, in addition to the attacks, did not wait for Martha Debayle, because although for some the dress was accepted, others called it something very youthful for her, since they let her know that this type of design is for a younger girl.

It may interest you:

“I remember that at that event where Martha wore that black dress there were many women dressed elegantly and much younger than Martha and when recording them all together, how vulgar Martha looked in that dress jumped”, “That Martha has already lost her floor for while”, write the networks.

Despite the attacks, the television host and businesswoman has been characterized as a woman who, far from getting hooked on a criticism, prefers to ignore it, because she already knows how heavy show business can be.

It may interest you:

For those who do not know, the famous woman is considered one of the most popular communicators and influential women in Mexico, her career started from very low, so many of her fans admire what she does too much, since she has achieved it on her own merits. .