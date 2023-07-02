The Argentine content creator Martín Pérez Disalvo ‘Coscu’ and the Mexican Samy Rivera ‘Rivers’ were the proper names in the Evening of the Year III organized this Saturday by Ibai Llanos, partner of Gerard Piqué and friend of James Rodriguez at the Cívitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.

‘Coscu’ signed the performance of the night by knocking out Germán Garmendia in the first round. The Argentine connected a good series that concluded with a forceful right that sent him to the canvas.

It was the only lawsuit not defined in the decision. After Kaitlyn Michelle Siragusa ‘Amouranth’ fell due to an injury four days after the event, the Mexican raised her hand to also fight in the main event against Maite Carrillo ‘Mayichi’.

Llanos and Piqué have maintained a very close relationship for several months. See also Piqué and Clara Chía, kings in 'Kings League'; Shakira is not the 'patron', video Photo: Instagram: @ibaillanos

Samy Rivera “Rivers”, after losing to the Spanish Marina Rivers in the first fight, continued to insist and overwhelmed ‘Mayichi’. Victory by unanimous decision.

The heavyweight bout between Misho Amoli and Cristóbal Álvarez ‘Shelao’ It had the most bittersweet outcome possible.

“The 28-year-old Spanish streamer has broken the record for simultaneous users in a broadcast on the Twitch platform: he has exceeded 3.4 million viewers with La Velada del Año 3, an annual event in which youtubers and other artists and creators of content face off in amateur boxing matches that are interspersed with performances by top-level musicians,” writes the Spanish newspaper El País.

And he added: “The first edition of La velada was held in a nightclub and exceeded 1.5 million virtual viewers. The second already triggered the audience: more than 12,500 tickets in the Badalona Olympic Pavilion (Barcelona), and 3.3 million online at once, at its peak. Although the record barely lasted a year, until Llanos himself surpassed it again. Hence, in just three editions, The Evening has already become one of the most anticipated events of the year by the Twitch community.”

