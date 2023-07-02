BMW achieves triumph at the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps, a race valid for the 2023 season of GT World Challenge Europe and Intercontinental GT Challenge which now sees it increasingly as the leader.

For the Bavarian company it is a redemption placed with great skill, if we consider that a year ago the success got out of hand due to a puncture in the final which denied the first success in the Ardennes to the new M4 GT3.

This time thanks to the skill of Marco Wittmann, Nick Yelloly and Philipp Eng, in addition to the great strategic management of Rowe Racing in the decisive stages on Sunday morning, the first step of the Belgian podium was served in both of the aforementioned SRO championships in which it is registered.

In the other Classes there are also joys for McLaren, Lamborghini, Porsche and Mercedes-AMG, in a variety of brands that in the end bring home a trophy between gold medals and placements at the end of a race that is as always unpredictable and fun.

The start of the 24h Di Spa Photo by: SRO

PRO: the BMW-Rowe paw

Starting from the rear, the #98 M4 driven by Eng/Yelloly/Wittmann patiently climbed up to the positions that counted with a good pace, confirming that the car is very competitive, as already seen at Monza and Le Castellet.

With the new rules of the Safety Car, which allowed grouping and splitting, strategies crossed more than once between the reference teams in the premier category, but Rowe placed the coup on Sunday morning, when she took advantage of the last neutralization to stay on top while the others fought behind, having already stalled.

Benefiting from the ‘free’ pit stop, the #98 M4 then took to the skies, pulling away without any mistakes and leaving the podium duels to the pursuers. A tug of war between the Mercedes #88 driven by Akkodis-ASP and the Audi #17 driven by Scherer Sport PHX only resolved at the last hour with bated breath in favor of the AMG driven by Gounon/Marciello/Boguslavskiy.

#88 Akkodis ASP Team Mercedes-AMG GT3: Raffaele Marciello, Timur Boguslavskiy, Jules Gounon Photo by: AG Photo

This is because the R8 LMS of Thiim/Engstler/Van Der Linde first tried to attack Gounon with the Dane at the wheel in the final stint, but then had to watch its back from the bullying return of Manthey’s #92 Porsche EMA in the hands of Kévin Estre, who with Andlauer/Vanthoor must however desist.

The #96 Porsche of Rutronik Racing also deserved to participate in this contest, long in contention with the #92 and the others, but in the end fifth with Preining/Olsen/Heinrich.

The competitiveness of the BMW is confirmed by the ascent accomplished by the #46 of the WRT Team of Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin and Valentino Rossi, sixth, hitting the goal that the ‘Doctor’ had set himself, who must especially thank the local idol Martin and a Farfus with a knife between his teeth on Sunday morning in what is a good recovery for the Belgian team, grappling with a bittersweet weekend.

Even the Audi #40 of Tresor Orange 1 would have deserved better luck with the Drudi/Feller/Marschall trio and seventh place is rather a ‘liar’ on what the Italian team’s R8 LMS could have achieved.

The Audi #11 of Comtoyou Racing with Haase/Magnus/Vervisch climbed into the top ten, eighth with the Mercedes #777 of AlManar Racing (Auer/Stolz/Schiller) behind.

The AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors Ferrari #71 driven by Fuoco/Rigon/Serra is outside the overall Top10, the only 296 to see the finish line given that the #51 driven by Rovera/Shwartzman/Nielsen ran into a puncture and again a fuel supply problem which then stopped it.

#17 Scherer Sport PHX Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Luca Engstler, Kelvin Van Der Linde, Nicki Thiim Photo by: AG Photo

In addition to the Reds, certainly we must mention some other big absentees, starting with the BMWs of WRT #32 and Rowe Racing #998, which eliminated each other during the night when we were almost halfway through the race, with the rebound of responsibility on a rear-end collision by Neil Verhagen against Charles Weerts, probably the result of more than a misunderstanding in the communications on when to enter the Full Course Yellow regime by lifting the foot from the accelerator.

The fact is that when Weerts did it, he was hit by his BMW brand mate and both M4s crashed into the ‘Kemmel’ barriers, getting destroyed and luckily the riders didn’t go out with injuries, if not a discreet piss about the episode.

Even the Lamborghinis didn’t have an easy weekend: the #63 of Iron Lynx practically had problems with the braking system right away, collapsing in the rear and raising the white flag in the evening, the #6 of K-Pax fought hard and teeth to stay in the Top10, but the failure of an alternator cable put an end to all hope in the last quarter of the race.

The Mercedes #999 of GruppeM Racing and #87 of Akkodis-ASP were also out, as well as the McLaren #159 of Garage 59 already in the early stages of the race.

#5 Optimum Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3 EVO: Sam De Haan, Tom Gamble, Charles Fagg, Dean Macdonald Photo by: AG Photo

GOLD CUP: McLaren, Optimum triumph

In the Gold Cup Class a great triumph arrives for the Optimum Motorsport McLaren #5, capable of finishing in the absolute Top10. The De Haan/Fagg/MacDonald/Gamble quartet made no mistakes and repeatedly appeared in the absolute Top10, playing it out in terms of speed and performance with several more popular rivals.

The brand new 720S GT3 EVO takes home a very important success in the category, easily getting the better of the BMW #30 of WRT driven by Simmenauer/Williams/Krutten, who beat Comtoyou’s Audi #21 in a nice duel that took place especially on Sunday morning Racing in the hands of Baert/Soulet/Hofer.

The Mercedes #57 of Winward Racing tried, but in the end it had to settle for fourth place, followed by the Audi #9 of Boutsen VDS in which Alberto Di Folco also rode, which slipped back due to a contact with a rival in the driving shift of her companion Thomas Laurent which caused her several damages, but with the potential to certainly do better.

A breakdown knocked out the #19 Lamborghini of Iron Lynx at dawn on Sunday, while the Mercedes #157 of Winward Racing also withdrew.

#85 GRT – Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2: Clemens Schmid, Kay Van Berlo, Benjamin Hites

SILVER CUP: Lamborghini gored

The fight for the Silver Cup was also very hard-fought and uncertain until the end, which in the end went to the Lamborghini #85 of GRT, which climbed to the lead and dropped during the race, but tenaciously returned to the lead in the final stages.

When it seemed in a very good position to do it, the #99 Audi driven by Tresor Orange 1 driven by Aka/Delli Guantes/Patrese was knocked out due to the failure of the left rear suspension and so Schmid/Hites/Van Berlo prevailed with their Huracan, keeping behind the Audi #12 of Comtoyou Racing (Legeret/Hutchison/Dejonghe/Hezemans) and #26 of Saintéloc (Doquin/Demoustier/Bastard/Evrard).

At the foot of the podium we find the Porsche #56 of Dinamic GT Huber Racing, despite having also been in contention for the Top3 for several moments, followed at a distance by the Aston Martin #33 of Bullit Racing and the Mercedes #90 of Madpanda Motorsport.

In addition to the Audi-Tresor, the Lamborghini #60 of VSR (gearbox failure) and #58 of GRT, and the Audi #10 of Boutsen VDS (contact) also missed the finish line.

#20 Huber Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R (992): Antares Au, Tim Heinemann, Jannes Fittje, Matteo Cairoli Photo by: AG Photo

BRONZE CUP: Cairoli closes the circle

The Porsche double arrives in the Bronze Cup and when things seemed to have gone badly, Matteo Cairoli manages to close the circle and achieve success with the 911 #20 of Huber Motorsport.

The rider from Como, author of the Superpole on Friday, completes the comeback work up to the first step of the podium (and 13th place overall) with his colleagues Au/Fittje/Heinemann, going back downhill in the last few hours and making fun of the #911 driven by Pure Rxcing by Sturm/Malykhin/Seefried/Bachler.

The Class podium was completed by the solid McLaren #93 of Sky-Tempesta Racing (Cheever/Froggatt/Schmidt/Hui), leaving the Porsche #44 of CLRT, the Mercedes #79 of HRT and above all the Porsche #91 of Herberth empty-handed Motorsport, which pays a 30″ penalty for Track Limits in the finale by slipping further back than expected.

A very late game, the Ferrari 488 #52 of AF Corse only manages to grab an eighth place in its category behind the BMW #31 of WRT.

Too bad for the #83 Lamborghini of the Iron Dames, out at ‘Blanchimont’ on Saturday night, as well as for the #7 McLaren of Inception Racing due to a technical problem.

The #8 Lamborghini of AGS, the #81 Mercedes of Theeba Motorsport and #89 of Akkodis-ASP, and the #55 Porsche of Dinamic GT Huber Racing and #23 of Grove Racing also retired. The AF Corse-Francorchamps Ferrari 296 #50 also returned in the final stages, suffering from the same problems as the #51.

#75 SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Martin Konrad, Kenny Habul, Chaz Mostert, Nicky Catsburg Photo by: Mercedes-AMG

PRO-AM: Sun Energy miracle 1

It’s a good story that Sun Energy 1 Racing writes, going on to win a race that seemed vanishing before it even started.

Kenny Habul’s practice accident had put a question mark on the participation of the AMG #75, but he himself – hospitalized after the crash at the ‘Raidillon’ – managed to find a new chassis and Adam Osieka was ready to replace him in the crew with Konrad/Catsburg/Mostert.

Starting from the pit lane, the Stella’s GT3 patiently reassembled overcoming more than one difficulty, as well as its rivals, achieving an incredible success in front of the Car Collection Porsche #24 (Menzel/Jacoma/Leutwiler/Fontana) and the Audi #888 by CSA Racing (Creed/Stevenson/Rougier/Glorieux).

Make fun of the Porsche #216 of Modena Motorsports, the Audi #16 of Uno Racing and the Mercedes #4 of Riley, who have also tried to appear on the podium for a long time, but in vain.

Virtually the other half of the entries in the category did not see the end: among these are the new Ferrari 296 of ST Racing-Rinaldi #38, involved in more than one collision, the Lamborghinis #70 of Leipert (accident) and #78 by Barwell (brakes), and GetSpeed’s #2 and HRT’s #64 Mercedes.