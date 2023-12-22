A new Sony patent it would seem to confirm the rumors relating to the technology of DLSS style upscaling That PS5 Pro could integrate, and which would give the new console model a substantial performance advantage compared to the current version.

A few days ago, the well-known journalist Jeff Grubb reported that, according to his sources, PS5 Pro will arrive in 2024 and will boast proprietary hardware solutions that will allow it to carry out resolution upscaling via machine learning and to hardware accelerate ray tracing support.

Well, the patent filed by the Japanese company goes precisely to illustrate how DLSS style technology workswhich writes Asset Aware Data (AAD) data to a command buffer and Level of Detail (LOD) data to system memory, causing the GPU to use it to render frames as required by the CPU.