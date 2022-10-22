Mermec is an Italian company focused on inspection and diagnostics in the railway industry sector that has decided to invest 40 million euros to take over the Ferrosud plant in Matera. It is considered by many to be among the largest plants in Europe, but for several reasons has been standing still for years: the company seems to be ready now to revitalize it, first putting it back into operating conditions and then bringing employment back to full speed, starting from the orders for trains in the portfolio.

“There’s a growing employment planwe certainly do not make this investment to keep the plant empty: mine is a group of 2,000 people and in 42 years of work we have never done an hour of layoffs – the president of Mermec, Vito Pertosa, told the microphones of Il Corriere della Sera – We are discussing with all the stakeholders, starting from the regions of the territory concerned, Puglia and Basilicata, to trade union associations to try to find a square. My goal is to give some hope back to these two regions that often see their young people emigrate to work ”. The number one of the Italian company also confirmed the order for the so-called “Tesla of trains“: This is a high-level order that Mermec won in Belgium for electric bi-voltage diagnostic trains at 200 km / h and batteries at 120 km / h that the company intends to develop in its Matera plant.

“We decided to invest 40 million euros despite the period of uncertainty and we did it a little for emotional reasonssince in the 80s we started making parts of the Etr 500 in this Matera factory – concluded Pertosa – At that time it occupied a thousand people and now to see it empty your heart tightens: there is only one person who opens and closes it every day and at 1 pm he sounds the siren of the shift, to prove he is still alive“.