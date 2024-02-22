The relationship between Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Marti, From what is said, he is not having a good time, but the image that was leaked on social networks says the opposite.

Piqué continues with his work, seeking to promote and better assemble the kings league, while she is also doing her thing, in her personal circles.

The photo…

The former central Barcelona He is the owner of the FC Andorra club and tries not to miss any of the club's matches.

Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend Clara Chía.

In the last one, against Villarreal B, Piqué and Clara Chía were seen together, accompanied by several close friends, which clearly says that their courtship is going from strength to strength.

At least that was what was recorded in a photograph that was taken on social networks and in which the two are seen enjoying the game.

The president's work is piling up with this Super Monday… Stay tuned, we are going to: 📌 Put tickets on sale.

📌 Announce everything that will happen in WiZink.

📌 After Kings & Queens + great game with Watchparty pic.twitter.com/Y4cgTQtbZS — Kings League InfoJobs (@KingsLeague) February 21, 2024

“New photo of Gerard at the National Stadium watching the match FC Andorra vs Villarreal B, with his family and friends last Saturday,” says the @PiqueFanARG account.

Despite everything, no one left the stadium happy, since the 1-1 draw was not the result they wanted, although they enjoyed a good game.

New photo of Gerard at the National Stadium watching the FC Andorra vs Villarreal B match, with his family and friends last Saturday. 🔵🟡🔴 02/17/2024 pic.twitter.com/Lq3zpaaU4b — Gerard Piqué 3️⃣❤ | Fan (@PiqueFanARG) February 21, 2024

