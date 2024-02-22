Several students from a center Wuppertal high schoolin western Germany were injured this Thursday in a knife attack, while a suspect has been arrested, according to the Police.

“There is a large deployment at the scene. There are students injured. A suspect has been arrested,” the North Rhine-Westphalia 'Land' Police announced in a message on social networks.

According to the tabloid 'Bild', at least four teenagers were injured in the attack, although the severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The alleged attacker is, according to the aforementioned media, a student who broke into the center armed with a knife and that he was arrested around 10:20 local time, half an hour after the security forces arrived at the scene.

Aktuell treffen immer mehr SEK-Einheiten ein! Obwohl der Täter überwältigt wurde, will die Polizei ausschließen, dass es noch weitere Täter gibt oder eine Gefahr besteht. So lange bleiben die Schüler in ihren abgeschlossenen Klassen. #wuppertal #amok #school pic.twitter.com/GEsgb9JGR1 — Frank Schneider (@chefreporterNRW) February 22, 2024

A police spokesman quoted by the regional newspaper 'Westdeutsche Zeitung' indicated that The alleged attacker was also injured. and that, although at the moment the background of the events is unknown, it is not ruled out that he went to the center with the intention of injuring or killing as many students as possible.

“The Police want to rule out that there are other perpetrators or that there is any danger,” said local journalist Frank Schneider on his social networks, after confirming that uniformed personnel continue to arrive to guard the area around the institution.

EFE

