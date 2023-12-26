The businesswoman Alejandra Baigorria She shed some tears when introducing her younger sister on national television for the first time. Although the member of 'This is war' has published photographs of her with her male brothers on her social networks, she was never seen with this young woman who responds to the name Thamara Medina Alcalá, who dared to dedicate a few words to the popular 'Rubia de Gamarra'. In this note, find out how this emotional moment was experienced.

How was the presentation of Alejandra Baigorria's sister in front of the cameras?

Alejandra Baigorria was on the set of the show 'Which is the real one?', last Saturday, December 23. The reality girl participated in a sequence in which the guest contestants, Macarena Vélez, Mariella Zanetti and Santiago Suárez, had to guess which of the three young women present was her sister.

Given this, the businesswoman passed by each of the young people in front of her and dedicated a few words to her sister.: “She is like my little daughter… I will always be like her second mother. I dream that she becomes the next Miss Peru”. Then, she broke down as she stood next to her relative, whom she hugged through tears.

After that, the host of the program, Adolfo Aguilar, invited 'Ale''s sister Thamara Medina Alcalá to comment on what the popular 'Rubia de Gamarra' said. “I love her, for me she is an example”said the young woman.

How many years apart are Alejandra Baigorria and her sister Thamara Medina?

The businesswoman Alejandra Baigorria He was born September 8, 1988 and is currently 35 years old. For her part, her sister Thamara Medina Alcalá He is 21 years old. For this reason, both are 14 years apart.