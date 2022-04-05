Geraldine Bazan 39 years old, is on everyone’s lips, because apparently her relationship with businessman Luis Gerardo Murillo has already ended, but far from being single for a while, the beautiful blonde was captured at a concert with another celebrity in a very affectionate way , it is about Alejandro Nones of 39.

It was at a concert in Río Roma at the National Auditorium that Geraldine Bazán was seen together with Alexander Nonesin a very romantic way, because at all times the soap opera actress was very well embraced by the actor born in Venezuela, who arrived in Mexico several years ago where he has had a devastating success in the entertainment world.

As if that were not enough, both celebrities are part of the telenovela Corona de Lágrimas, the continuation, where Bazán recently joined, so it is said that said project will give much to talk about, but, on the other hand, although the two do not They have confirmed a romance, many wish they did, because they look very close together.

“Very handsome Alejandro Nones, they make a beautiful couple”, “I love Alejandro Nones with Geraldine Bazán, I hope they have an affair, they were also with Grettel Valdez and her son Santino at the #Coldplay concert!”, write the networks upon learning of the alleged romance between the two celebrities,

For those who do not know Alejandro Nones, he has always led a private life away from the media, because he does not like to talk about it at all, while Geraldine Bazán did the same after finishing with Gabriel Soto, father of his daughters, for which just try to talk about work projects.

It should be mentioned that many fans of the artist have noticed that she has been looking much better for a long time, from the outfits she wears, to how she puts on makeup, many have liked it, as the separation with Soto has made her feel, for which they applaud him.

In addition, his relationship with his daughters is something that has also touched social networks, since they are not lacking at any time, despite the busy work schedule he has.

