By Anthony Boadle

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro has seen the ranks of his new party, the PL, rise in Congress as center-right rivals for the presidency deal with friendly fire, giving the incumbent a boost as he prepares for his re-election campaign.

Bolsonaro’s decision to join the PL last month helped attract a wave of new members, making it the largest party in the Chamber, with 75 deputies – well above the 33 elected by the party in the 2018 election.

With former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva holding a large lead in the polls, even if it is waning, the proof of popularity in Brasília is a reminder of how the powers of Bolsonaro’s cabinet will shape the race.

Parties in the so-called centrão, which Bolsonaro has already branded as rogue professional politicians, have embraced the president and his re-election efforts since one of them, Senator Ciro Nogueira, became his Civil House minister in July, with the final word on key decisions. budget.

“The centrão took on Bolsonaro as a political project of its own,” said Leonardo Barreto, a political scientist at the Vector Análise consultancy in Brasília. “Ciro Nogueira became the great architect of the reelection.”

Nogueira’s PP and the Republicans also saw their ranks increase in Congress during the party affiliation window, which ended on Friday. Like the PL, these two parties are in the political camp of the right, although they often prefer to refer to themselves as centrist parties.

“The fact that these parties have attracted people shows that they are realizing that the best chance of being re-elected is alongside Bolsonaro,” said analyst Cristiano Noronha of consultancy Arko Advice. “There are people wanting to surf that wave of his there.”

On the other hand, Bolsonaro’s main rivals on the right found themselves at odds with their parties when the window closed.

Former Bolsonaro Justice Minister Sergio Moro, who rose to fame as a federal judge in the Lava Jato operation in Curitiba and publicly broke with the president in 2020, joined the center-right União Brasil party, only to learn that its members resist his presidential candidacy.

União Brasil briefly became the biggest party in the Chamber last year when the DEM merged with the PSL, but saw the number of deputies drop from 81 to 48 as Bolsonaro supporters left to join parties allied with the president. .

Former São Paulo governor João Doria, who won the PSDB primaries, even flirted with withdrawing from the presidential race and staying in office, according to local media, drawing the ire of allies.

Finally, he reaffirmed his intention to run for president on Thursday. Doria has appeared in polls with just 2% of voting intentions, while Moro has appeared with around 8%, with some polls suggesting the former judge’s votes would largely go to Bolsonaro if he leaves the race.

Even with those rivals weakened, Bolsonaro faces an uphill battle for re-election as many voters remain angry at his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, along with rising inflation and a weak economic recovery.

“He recovered a little, but the thermometer is not in Congress,” says political scientist Aline Machado, a scholar of the Brazilian party system.

She highlighted Lula’s strategic choice of former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin, from the center, as his running mate: “With Lula-Alckmin together, I think Lula wins, because he imploded the right and the third way.”

The campaign for the first round of elections, scheduled for October 2, officially starts only in August.

