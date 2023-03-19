Georgina, Ronaldo’s partner, reveals her tragedy: she suffered three miscarriages

Gorgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo They are one of the most popular couples in the world of soccer. The Portuguese player and the Spanish model have been together since 2016 and their relationship is widely followed by fans and the press.

From their relationship two girls were born, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda, a twin who came into the world in 2022, and who survived the great tragedy they facedsince the second baby of that multiple pregnancy died after being born.

With the premiere of the second season of the Netflix reality show ‘I’m Georgina’the model will speak openly about what they experienced with the loss of their baby.

Georgina reveals her drama

Georgina will also share her day to day and what her daily life is like as a model, businesswoman and mother.

However, a few days after the broadcast of the second season, details are already known. In a chapter to which El Español had access, the soccer player’s girlfriend talks about the fear with which he lived through that pregnancy and revealed her secrets.

“Every time I went to the gynecologist at night I had nightmares because I was worried about how they would be placed, what the delivery would be like, if it would be a cesarean section… In each ultrasound I was very afraid, I tensed a lot, because previously I had three miscarriages and I came home broken”.

Finally, the day came, and so he related it. “They were born on Easter Monday, the most awaited moment arrives and your heart stops. Bella was born strong and healthy, but a piece of my heart flew away. I will never be the same. Every time I look at Bella I ask myself: ‘¿ Is he like that?’ The truth is that I feel that I’m not ready to think about it yet, like I haven’t accepted him yet. I always tell my children: ‘Your little brother is in heaven, he doesn’t want to walk, he wants to fly. Every time you look at the sky, think of it,” said the model.

