After appearing on Peruvian television in 2011, the program Combat It gave a large number of young people the opportunity to appear on the small screen, many took advantage of their opportunity and managed to make a name for themselves. Of this group, the versatile Georgette Cardenas He had a long time in the competition reality show, where his charisma opened doors for him and allowed him to earn a place in the entertainment world.

She has spent more than half her life in the artistic world, since she started as a model at the age of 13, then became a participant in the reality show Combate, was a reporter in said space, presenter in various programs in Pan American and it is currently making a name for itself in a very different facet.

What does Georgette Cárdenas do today?

She always showed herself as a confident, fun woman with clear goals, as a result of which, in parallel to her artistic facet, she trained as an interior architect, a career she currently pursues, carrying out, among other things, comprehensive remodeling and decorating spaces with her company called Indoor Movlet.

“One of the moments of happiness that fills my life is when I see one of my finished designs. Ufff is the glory. I love this, because it goes directly to photo, video, etc. Spaces with the essence of each client, that’s what I like. Let your house or project speak, ”she commented in one of his publications, demonstrating his passion for his work.

TV presenter enjoys her new facet. Photo: Instagram Capture / Georgette Cárdenas

Among his most recent works, he has remodeled spaces in the home of Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi, with whom he participated in the film ¿Nos Casamos? Yes, my love!, there she had a short appearance.

The model is not only dedicated to the world of architecture and her interior design and comprehensive remodeling service venture, but also to her clothing brand More Imagen Store, a virtual clothing store where she also provides image consulting services.

Also, spend time with your pets Tequila Wonder Y Dwarf Pirate and has been working hand in hand with Lula Productions on a project called “Soy Inocente”. Georgette Cárdenas founded this brand with which she provides image consulting services and clothing sales. In addition, on the Instagram account of her fashion business, she shares the latest trends for her followers.

Model is the image of its own brand. Photo: capture Instagram / Georgette Cárdenas

Georgette Cárdenas participated in the film by Julián Zucchi and Yiddá Eslava

At the beginning of February, the second film Julián Zucchi and Yiddá Eslava, ‘Do we get married? Yes, my love’, in which several of his former colleagues from reality shows participated and one of them was Georgette Cardenas.

“This time I collaborated in some scenes, that if you see the movie you will already see me doing what I like the most and also my name in the credits. Yeeeiii it is the second time that I appear in a fight ”, the architect posted on her account of Instagram.

Georgette Cárdenas participated in a production that came to Netflix. Photo: capture Instagram / Georgette Cárdenas

Georgette Cárdenas revealed that she suffered from illness for several years

Georgette Cárdenas was characterized by her overflowing joy and energy in front of the screens, but as in everything in life, nothing is perfect and she gave an interview to the Trome newspaper, and in her program “Panamericana shows” she made a harsh confession.

“I was with bulimia from 13 to 26 years old. My parents didn’t know anything. They didn’t realize. What came to the top was that my mother was sick and one day in the hospital she told me to help her go to the bathroom and I couldn’t get her up because she had no strength, “she said.

In that sense, years later he would reveal more details through his social networks. “All my time as a model, when I paraded, took photos and worked as a hostess, the only thing I did to not gain weight was not eat, throw away all the food I had in my body and run in the girdle 45 minutes 3 times a week. If there was a parade, that week I did not eat, only pineapple, ”she commented.