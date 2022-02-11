A geomagnetic storm destroyed 40 of the 49 Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX last week, according to the company owned by Elon Musk, the richest man in the world. The satellites failed to reach orbit and burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere.

“The satellites were significantly impacted by a geomagnetic storm on Friday. These storms cause the atmosphere to warm and atmospheric density at low deployment altitudes to increase,” the company said in a statement.

+ Starlink launches 49 new communication satellites

+ Starlink satellite enters the atmosphere and explosion is seen in Brazil

The storm increased the satellites’ friction with the air by up to 50%, which prevented them from reaching their planned orbit. SpaceX believes that only 20% of the satellites sent should reach their destination successfully. They were released on February 3rd in Florida.

The American website CNBC estimates that the losses could cause a loss of US$ 50 million to SpaceX.

The company says there is no risk that the destroyed satellites will cause damage to Earth or other satellites in Earth orbit. Starlink is a project that wants to offer fast, low latency global internet. Currently, there are 2,000 minisatellites in Earth’s orbit, a number that could reach 12,000 in the next few years.

Satellite remains were recorded by cameras in Puerto Rico:

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

