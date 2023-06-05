This year has not been very positive in terms of video game events, since the largest in the industry had to be canceled due to the companies’ lack of interest in participating. That has made users think that the person responsible for all this is Geoff Keighley, organizer Summer Game Fest and also the prizes The Game Awards.

Given this, Geoff He has commented a couple of things during a new interview with the media, who have asked him what he thinks of the comments that they consider him the murderer of said event. Commenting that he understands that they blame Summer Game Fest of what is happening, but that at the end of the day the E3 He was the one who only sank his ship.

Here their comments:

I think E3 committed suicide in a way. I understand why people say SGF killed E3, but I think if anything, we built Summer Game Fest, and I built Summer Game Fest because I saw the wheels fall off the E3 wagon. As someone who loves that time of year… for two decades E3 has been a part of my life since I was 15 years old. Since the first E3 in 1995, I went to every show. I loved it and it defined my summer. It was very exciting for me, and it was heartbreaking to see it start to fall apart. I think they had a relevance problem, and then they also had a participation problem in recent years.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It is important to make it clear that it was ESA itself who did not know how to handle the trends, which is why the stagnation of E3 is understood. His total suspension has not been confirmed, but the road indicates that this will happen.