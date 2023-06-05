Although the Worldwide Developers’ Conference (WWDC) is focused on software, Apple used the event held on Monday (5) to announce the new 15-inch MacBook Air. The novelty is already available for orders in the United States and will be delivered from next week.

The notebook has 4 colors. According to the company, the novelty is the best and thinnest 15-inch notebook on the market. It has the M2 chip and 18 hours of battery life.

The first version will retail for $1,299. For students or schools the MacBook will retail for $1,199.

Updating article.





















