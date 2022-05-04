New data shows that the free-to-play Breath of the Wild-like Genshin Impact has surpassed $3bn in player spending worldwide for its mobile versions. Not a bad sum for a game that only released in September 2020. This basically means that Genshin Impact makes roughly $1bn every six months.

These impressive figures come from Sensor Towerwith the company saying: “Following its worldwide release, the title took 171 days to generate its first $1bn on mobile, not including spending through third-party Android stores.

“It then took an extra 195 days to accumulate a further $1bn – resulting in the title picking up $2bn in its first year alone. Genshin Impact crossed the $3bn milestone 185 days later, meaning the game has averaged revenue of $1bn every six months, making it one of the most successful mobile games of all time.”

In addition to this data, Sensor Tower also compiled a table showing how Genshin Impact’s monetization compared to other Gacha-based mobile games worldwide in Q1 (2022). This shows that Genshin Impact made over twice as much in Q1 as the next leading Gacha game, Lineage W.



Top grossing Gacha based mobile games for Q1 2022, via Sensor Tower

Most of the revenue produced through Genshin Impact comes from China, with the country credited for generating $973.3m (or 30.7 percent of global spending) on ​​iOS alone. Second is Japan with 23.7 percent of the game’s lifetime revenue. Then in the third is the US, with 19.7 percent.

Sensor Tower points out that, while these figures do suggest Genshin Impact is a “global success”, almost 70 percent of its total player spending comes from Asia.