Despite the news of the troubled development and the expected release in a long time yet, Quantic Dream decided to celebrate it today Star Wars Day with a little royal for the fans.

If you were expecting a new trailer or a hypothetical launch window you will be sadly disappointed. Nevertheless, the Quantic Dream team wanted to pay homage to one of the most important days for fans of the franchise with a kit that contains some interesting goodies.

First of all, in the package that you can download free of charge there are a series of wallpapers divided for both PC and mobile devices. Not only that, but the team has also shared a series of avatars and banners divided for each social network you use: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube. The announcement was made via Twitter and below you can also find the direct link that will allow you to download the package.

ICYMI, check out the #StarWarsEclipse digital fan kit here to dress up your screens, updated with a brand new wallpaper: https://t.co/oUXWgMXmE8 And # MayThe4thBeWithYou! pic.twitter.com/F8rAhJDqtH – Quantic Dream (@Quantic_Dream) May 4, 2022



Star Wars Day is in full swing and we expect other development studios working on Star Wars games to contribute.