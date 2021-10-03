The software house miHoYo today revealed version 2.2 of the Genshin Impact, which will be released on October 13, the new update will include a new character, Thoma, a new area, content and events in abundance.

The island of Tsurumi, the last major area of Inazuma, is finally open to travelers with version 2.2 of the game. This is shrouded in thick fog and players can easily get lost and face unprecedented challenges as they explore the area.

THE Rifthound and Rifthound Whelps they are new creatures that we will face and they are hidden in the fog waiting to unleash a sneak attack. When an attack hits a character, all party members will be affected by the “corrosion” state, and will continually lose life points, regardless of whether they are shielded or not.

Additionally, Tsurumi Island appears to be the focus of a scholar’s recent research Sumeru. In the event Shadow of the Ancients, players will have to conduct investigations. The new playable character, Thoma, will be four-star, will hold a pole weapon and will also be very useful in combat, as it will provide a formidable defense.

In addition to what has just been described, also one new series of seasonal events will be added with this update. In the event Labyrinth Warriors, players will be able to venture into a mystical domain in Inazuma with the character Childe Tartaglia, the eleventh of Fatui Harbingers and Xinyan, Liyue’s rock ‘n’ roll musician.

With the other seasonal event Tuned to the World’s Sounds, players can have fun with the rhythmic game and play different musical styles with Ningguang, Zhongli, Keqing, Xiao, Sangonomiya Kokomi, Kamisato Ayaka and Raiden Shogun.

With update 2.2 we will add many optimizations to the gameplay and support for the DualSense from PlayStation 5 will be available for version PC from Genshin Impact. Other features have been planned, such as a new Inazuma-themed kingdom layout, a new type of furniture, a floating platform, and an array of flowers.

