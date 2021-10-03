Find some certainties, on which he probably also worked with coach Gianni Morbidelli, Giorgio Amati, winner of race 2 of the penultimate round of the Carrera Cup Italy at the Porsche Festival at PEC Franciacorta. The Dinamic Motorsport rookie from Rimini had won race 1 at Imola, breaking the ice in a season where the progress shown was evident.

Now and in the most iconic context for Porsche Italy comes an encore after having managed a start and three restarts from the safety car: “It was a very complicated Sunday – made his debut from Romagna born in 1999 –; as at the first start, every time I had to gain a margin of advantage over my rivals. But I managed everything well, I found myself at ease with the car, the team did a sensational job and it’s great to win at the Porsche Festival. I’m really happy “.

The departure from pole position was made possible by the sixth place won yesterday in race 1, a not so random placement: “The car was also exceptional in race 1, but unfortunately the start was not the best. When I found myself in sixth position I said to myself ‘ok, this is tomorrow’s pole’. I stayed there to keep everything under control”.

An excellent management of the weekend after a few “breaks” for a driver who either won or did not get on the podium, but generally remained a bit far from it: “There are still no half measures – concludes –; now I think that when we are in difficulty we must not overdo it. If the limit is to finish fifth, you have to finish fifth and not want to do more and more. We are working on it, we know what our weaknesses are and we are improving “.