Genoa’s season has so far not lived up to expectations. The team is in fact penultimate in the standings and the salvation is at 5 points. The management believes in salvation and is trying to reinforce Mr. Blessin’s team. Today the president Alberto Zangrillo on Radio Rai spoke of the moment of the Griffin and of this crucial market to seek the permanence of the category but underlining the discontinuity with the past: “There is a need for a break, I am not talking about people or individuals, but precisely of mentality: there was a need to have a certain spirit of internationalization and autonomy of thought, from which the autonomy of choice also derives. I think that the transfer market, where shots are being made that we hope will prove to be extremely positive, is proving. Breaking blows and revolution: this is the password that is guiding us “. As a doctor, Zangrillo said he was very much in favor of reopening the stadiums to 100 percent of their capacity.