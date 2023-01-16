Genoa – Genoa changes face who takes the field at the Ferraris against Venice compared to the one seen at the Olimpico in the Italian Cup. Gilardino bet on 4-3-2-1with Puscas centre-forward. Behind the Romanian forward are the attacking midfielders Gudmundsson-Aramu, while between the posts, after the good performances in Bari and the Olimpico, there is a new confirmation for Martinez. Mimmo Crisicito also returns to the championship from the first minute at Ferraris, who will be the left-back of the 4-man line which is completed with Hefti, Bani and Dragusin.

Genoa-Venice, updates in real time

However, Venice does not change, confirming the 3-5-2 on the eve. Attacking the pair Pohjanpalo-PieriTessmann will be the point guard in midfield.

The official formations:

Genoa (4-3-2-1): Martinez; Hefti, Bani, Dragusin, Criscito; Frendrup, Strootman, Jagiello; Aramu, Gudmundsson; Puscas

Venice (3-5-2) Joronen; Svoboda, Ceppitelli, Ceccaroni; Zampano, Busio, Crnigoj, Tessmann, Haps; Pohjanpalo, Pierini