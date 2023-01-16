The Tour Down Under is back, after the 2021 and 2022 editions had been canceled due to the pandemic. And therefore the World Tour, the greatest world circuit, begins right from Australia, with this short race in stages which will end on Sunday. Many big names, very hot weather always above 30 degrees. Here is the main information.

The stages:

1/17: time trial prologue in Adelaide, 5.5 km (held on Tuesday morning in Italy, between 8.30 and 11.30).

18/1: first stage, Tanunda-Tanunda, 150km. There is the Menglers Hill climb (4.5km at 3.7%, with the last 500m at 7%) to be repeated 5 times: the last one less than 15km from the finish.

19/1: second stage, Brighton to Victor Harbor, 155km. To tackle the climb of Nettle Hill (2km at 7.8%) with 22km to go.

20/1: third stage, Norwood-Campbelltown, 117km. There is the Corkscrew climb (2.5km at 9%), which finishes with 6km to go.

21/1: fourth stage, Port Willunga-Willunga, 133km. There is no climb of Willunga Hill. The last km goes up to 3%, the last 200 meters to 8%.

22/1: fifth stage, Unley-Mount Lofty, 112km. There are 4 laps of a loop finishing on top of Mount Lofty, 1500m at 6.8%, with the last 500m at 9-10%.

The most awaited and the 13 Italians

1 Matthews (Aus), 2 S. Yates (Aus), 4 Hamilton (Aus), 11 O’Connor (Aus), 15 Peters (Fra), 21 Sanchez (Spa), 22 Boaro, 23 Basso, 24 Felline, 27 Moscon, 31 Bilbao (Spa), 33 Bauhaus (Ger), 42 Baroncini, 47 Tiberi, 51 Coquard (Fra), 53 Cimolai, 61 Cattaneo, 71 Groves (Aus), 81 Storer (Aus), 83 Germani, 91 G. Thomas (Gb), 92 E. Hayter (Gb), 95 Papp (Aus), 101 Bystrom (Nor), 111 Dennis (Aus), 112 Gesink (Ola), 121 G. Izagirre (Spa), 133 Bevin (N. Zel.), 141 Vine (Aus), 143 Hirschi (Svi), 145 Covi, 157 Verre, 161 Bettiol 162 Honorè, 164 Quinn, 171 Hindley (Aus), 177 Aleotti, 181 Froome (Gb), 182 Impey (Saf) , 191 Ewan (Aus).