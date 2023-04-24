The developers of Diablo IV have announced the battle with the final boss. This site reports GameRadar referring to assistant game director Joe Piepyor.

He confirmed that Nightmare’s dungeons would get more difficult even after level 100, however the director noted that the game was not designed to scale infinitely with a character. According to him, in the final level, players will meet with the ultimate boss, and the meeting will test the limits of even more difficult levels.

“[Diablo IV] not designed to be played forever. So, there are creatures that you will continue to fight at higher and higher difficulty levels. [после 100-го уровня]but it’s content where you’ll kind of push yourself to see how far you can go with your physique, instead of trying to achieve some sort of endless set of rewards as you progress through level 100.” Pepiora said.

He noted that at one point after level 100, the player will receive the maximum power of the equipment. Only after this will the battle with the final boss begin, which will take several attempts to pass. As the site points out, the boss levels aren’t meant to collect the best gear: it’s supposed to be there already.

“That’s the whole point of saying, ‘I’ve managed to put together an extremely powerful character. This is my cornerstone, this is the goal I set for myself when I reach level 100.” You know, it’s inspiring stuff, we want players to chase it. There are cosmetic items, there are other rewards that you can get from this encounter. But at the moment it’s not about getting more gear. <...> The point of obtaining equipment is to fight this particular boss, ”Piepior is quoted as saying.

Video gameplay of the demo of the computer game Diablo IV appeared on the Web on December 21 last year. The sequel to the iconic Diablo series is scheduled for release on June 6, 2023 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. It is produced by the American company Blizzard Entertainment.