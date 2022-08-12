Now the official has also arrived: next year the Genoa women will play in the championship of B series. The Italian Football Federation, in fact, has recently resolved that, in acceptance of the request sent to the FIGC, the Serie B sports title of Asd Cortefranca Calcio will be awarded to Genoa Cricket and Football Club.

A very important news for the team coached by coach Marco Oneto who last year finished the championship of C in second place at the end of a surprising season for results and quality of play expressed. Also because, apart from a few grafts of experience, most of the players come from the rossoblù youth sector.

The new American property, from the moment it took office, had announced that it wanted to focus heavily on the female sector. The acquisition of the Cortefranca title and the next participation in the B championship go exactly in this direction.

