After the match against Bologna, the march up to Piazzale Kennedy: “The managers will also be present”

Genoa coach Alexander Blessin and the Northern Steps in the background, the heart of the Rossoblu fans

Genoa – “Maximum confidence in society”. THE fans of Genoa have reiterated it again with a press release illustrating the initiatives for Saturday on the occasion of the match against Bologna. It will be an opportunity to greet the Serie A lost in a season that started badly and ended worse.

The people Red Bluehowever, he has decided not to lack support for his team.

