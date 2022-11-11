Genoa – Massimo Tailstriker of the Genoais the best footballer of the month of October in Serie B, succeeding Walid Cheddira of Bari. After being the first player in the “Italian Championship” to win the MVP Trophy last February, Coda is also the first ever to receive it for the second time.

The striker will be rewarded during the home match against Como which will be played at Ferraris, valid for the 13th day, during the pre-race ceremony. The numbers speak for themselves: Massimo Coda took part in 5 goals in 5 appearances in October with 4 goals and 1 assist: no player did better in the period. He is also the player who has made the most total shots (20), shots on target (10) and touches in the opponent’s area (33).

Born in 1988, Coda last season was decisive for the promotion of Lecce, also winning the Pablito Award as the best scorer in Serie B 2021/2022 thanks to the 20 goals scored and the award as MVP of the year, both received directly from the president of the Serie B League, Mauro Balata.