Russia is ready for negotiations with Ukraine without preconditions. This was stated by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov. “I can confirm the position, which is that we are open to dialogue, without preconditions. We were ready for that,” Ryabkov told reporters in Moscow. Talks with Kiev, he added, have been interrupted by the Ukrainian side.

The clarification comes two days after the announcement of the withdrawal of Russian troops from the city of Kherson, on the west bank of the Dnipro River, where the Ukrainian soldiers arrived today.

According to the spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, General Igor Konashenkov, more than 30,000 Russian soldiers and 5,000 pieces of equipment were collected on the east bank of the river. The spokesman added that the Russians have taken up positions on fortified defense lines on the east bank, from which they are bombarding the forces of Kiev on the opposite bank. “At the moment the Ukrainian soldiers and their equipment gathered on the west bank are being bombed,” he said.

“‘The Russian world’ knows how to escape effectively. From Kiev, from Kharkiv, from Kherson ”, Ukrainian President’s adviser Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter, stressing that” it is now important to ensure a large-scale escape of the occupiers. Russians, from Ukraine, from all over our territory ”.