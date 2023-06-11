Genoa – Kevin Strootman is under reflection, but the Dutch sirens they are very strong. In recent days, the sporting director of Sparta Rotterdam, Gerard Nijkamp, ​​the company with which the Dutch midfielder made his professional debut after playing in the youth sector, told of an interview he had with the midfielder. In practice, Strootman was made an offer that concerns the present but also the future which presumably provides for the possibility of holding a managerial role once he bids farewell to football. “It was a good conversation – said Nijkamp – now obviously it’s up to Kevin when and if to go home.” The Dutch executive also explained that Strootman needs some time to decide what is best for him and his family.

Strootman currently has a contract with Olympique de Marseille which expires on June 30 (this year he was at Genoa on loan): immediately afterwards, he is free to choose his team as a free agent. A few days ago, Strootman said in an interview that his perspective “had changed a lot compared to a year ago” when he didn’t rule out retiring due to physical problems. The positive year with Genoa, on the other hand, made him understand that he can still play even if he had declared that he hadn’t established where, “whether in Serie A or in another league, even the Dutch one”.

The footballer has an agreement with the rossoblù whereby, if he wants, he can decide to stay and play another year with Grifone in Serie A. Genoa’s desire is to confirm this because, even though he is 33 years old, the Dutchman has shown this year that he is still an important player. Of course, A is not B but in any case for a certain number of games, also in terms of experience, the Dutchman can give a lot.

The decision will be made in a few days and it is not excluded that Alberto Gilardino, the coach who this year relied heavily on him and on the other two senators in the group, could also probe the mood of the midfielder: Sturaro and Badelj.