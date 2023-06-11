Richard Ayoade from the show IT Crowd appears in a CGI version to introduce the new fable like a giant, explaining all the news that comes in the new game. It will be available from the day of its launch via GamePass.

At last, we have gotten a real glimpse of the new and highly anticipated game of fable. This comes after three years of utter silence, with nothing more than a brief CG trailer to guide us. Now, we have a better idea of ​​what the actual game will look like and how Xbox will revive this iconic series after so much time of inactivity.

as promised Xbox In the run-up to today’s presentation, this new preview of fable it shows images of the game generated by the graphics engine, which we hope means that it represents what we will be playing when it finally launches. While the trailer doesn’t reveal the gameplay yet, it does give us a better idea of ​​the tone that Playground is looking to convey, which is just as important as how the combat works for most fans of the game. fable.

fable is being developed by Playground Games, best known for the series force. This comes after the studio responsible for all previous games, Lionhead, was shut down by Microsoft in 2016, also canceling Fable Legends. Therefore, this resurgence of fable will be the first game in the series since Fable: The Journey in 2012 and the first main entry since fairy 3 in 2010.

There was some fear within the fanbase that this revival would be cancelled, considering how long we’ve had to wait for another trailer after the initial teaser. These fears were further compounded by reports that development was not going particularly well, and that the team was having difficulty deciding what direction to take with the game. There was talk that it would be similar to The Witcher 3something that divided the fan base.

