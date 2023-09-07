Genoa – Show of lights and color for the 130th anniversary of Genoa. As per tradition, the Rossoblù fans took to the streets of the city to celebrate the Griffin’s birthday. This year, however, the event was even more felt, and not only for the round figure of the 130 candles but for the team’s immediate return to Serie A after just one year in Serie B. Last year, on the 7th September, the square hoped to celebrate 130 years in the top flight and so it was. The “torchlight” and the fireworks display this year have moved to the streets of the center of Genoa where, at the stroke of midnight, the sky is colored red and blue. Many attended the event, from via XX Settembre to Piazza De Ferrari passing through some of the most important streets in the centre. The main city shopping street was crossed by a very long procession full of flags and scarves.

On the Arco della Vittoria in the homonymous square for the occasion various images were projected, from the team’s red and blue crest to the recent choreographies made from the north steps.

As soon as the show is over, and so are the last smoke bombs went out, the rossoblù fans left in procession to reach via Palestro, the place where Genoa was founded on 7 September 130 years ago.





The festivities will obviously continue today, with the party at the Porto Antico organized by the company. All the teams, women’s and men’s, will parade and the club’s managers will be present in full. There will be great guests such as Alfa, Ex Otago, Francesco Baccini and Bresh in video link. The evening will end with a new fireworks show.