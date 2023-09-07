Soon Jannik will communicate the forfeit through social networks. Volandri had put his hands forward: “We are waiting for it but we have a strong team”. Fognini is also out

Federica Cocchi

After the match lost with Sascha Zverev in New York it seemed that Sinner wanted to start over immediately. Hour after hour the doubts arrived, he or the team began to extinguish the enthusiasm. Now only confirmation is awaited, which will come through the player’s social networks. Initially it was expected that the communication would arrive around 4 pm on Thursday, snack time, but since it is now an open secret, it is possible that the release will be anticipated.

Captain — Filippo Volandri, the Azzurri captain, had already smelled the smell of burning and diplomatically declared yesterday: "Jannik concluded an extremely physical and intense match with Zverev. The most important thing now is that he recover. This takes time, so he need to rest and recover – he declared -. Only his body can give him an answer. We are in contact with him and are waiting for him to give us updates, aware however that we still have a team up to the task that awaits us in Bologna".

moodiness — Not without turning up their noses, the federation had to accept the no of the South Tyrolean, who, having not gained positions in New York, wants to be healthy, rested, and ready for the end-of-season commitments that will guarantee his presence in the Finals, miss the last year. The team may have reassured Fitp of Jannik's presence for the Final phase in Malaga, where the salad bowl that Italy has been missing since 1976 will be up for grabs. In 2022 Italy was left without its points: Sinner had given up for an unidentified problem with his right hand, Berrettini had arrived after the foot infection remedied in Naples at the end of October and which had prevented him from training adequately for the match in blue. matteo had nonetheless arrived as far as Malaga astounding (almost) everyone, for the decision to play the doubles (lost) with Fabio Fognini against Canda who then became champions.

OPERATION MALAGA — This year the group stage presents us again the match against Canada which, however, has to do without Shapovalov (struggling with a break from tennis) and Felix Aliassime, in crisis of form and results. Even Sweden on paper is clearly inferior to the Azzurri while the toughest rival is certainly Jarry and Garin’s Chile. Volandri on Monday will have to officially present the team made up of Lorenzo Musetti as number 1, Lorenzo Sonego, Matteo Arnaldi and the Bolelli-Vavassori couple for the doubles. Fabio Fognini, who is playing in Genoa in the Challenger and had come out of the Como tournament bruised, will observe (some of his utterances on the pitch made noise) a rest session but he too could return for November.