Genoa – A month’s break for Kevin Strootman. There is no good news coming from the medical staff, the Dutch midfielder suffered a hamstring strain in Frosinone, the forecast is that he will be out for four weeks. The former Roma player is therefore destined to miss the matches against Empoli, Monza and Juventus, in addition to the Italian Cup away match with Lazio. There is some chance of returning in time for the away match against Sassuolo on December 22nd but at the moment there are no certainties and a postponement to the last match of 2023, the one against Inter on December 30th, is possible.

Not good news for Strootman, with both Bani and Gudmundsson reporting a clear improvement. Both have already started working on the pitch again, they are not expected to return in time for Empoli, but Gilardino expects to have them for the away match in Monza and the indications received from the medical staff are very encouraging. The one who will make an attempt for Empoli is Retegui, who has now put the collateral problem behind him but has to deal with the annoyance it left him. Already a month ago he had launched himself with great enthusiasm into the recovery operation which had then brought him onto the pitch with Salernitana but he had been taken aback by the pain that resurfaced between Gyomber’s intervention and the left-footed shot with the ball hitting the post. So now the return process is more complex, he doesn’t want to take risks and as soon as he feels comfortable he will accelerate. He is already testing on the field, there are days of testing and only in the next few hours will it be understood whether the knee is passing the test or whether we will have to wait longer.

In attack it is also a time of testing for Ekuban, struggling with a hamstring tendon problem that is limiting him in sprinting. While Jagiello is now ready to return to the field, the Polish midfielder will be among those called up for Saturday’s match at Ferraris.