The Turkish-flagged oil tanker Kadriye Ana ran aground off the coast of Istanbul due to a powerful storm. The global ship tracking system reported this on Wednesday, November 29. MarineTraffic.

TV channel TRT Haber clarifies that the ship was in danger of sinking, so the crew of 12 people was evacuated. No one was injured as a result of the incident. Captain Kadriye Ana requested assistance.

At the risk of going underwater with the ship, the crew waited on deck wearing life jackets. To evacuate the crew on board, a rescue trailer worked on one side and ground fire crews on the other. All crew members were rescued via a rope bridge.

The ship did not become an obstacle to other tankers. An operation is underway to remove the tanker from shallow waters.

The Kadriye Ana vessel is about 80 m long and 11.5 m wide. The tanker was carrying 600 tons of diesel fuel.

On November 28, Türkiye closed the Dardanelles Strait due to a storm. At the direction of the administration, the Canakkale-Kilitbahir, Canakkale-Eceabat and Lapseki-Gelibolu ferry services were also stopped.

Prior to this, on November 27, it was reported that the cargo ship Blue Shark ran aground off the coast of Anapa near the village of Vityazevo. There are 21 crew members on board – citizens of Syria, India and Egypt. The vessel is aground on an even keel near the shore, Rosmorrechflot noted. The rescue operation plan is developed by sea rescuers in cooperation with the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

On the same day, Izvestia received footage of the destruction on the embankment in the Krasnodar Territory, where a dry cargo ship was carried away by a storm. According to ship tracking service MarineTraffic, the ship is located approximately 150 meters from the beach.