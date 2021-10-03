The forty-year-old man showed up at the woman’s house and attacked her. The Prosecutor’s Office requested and obtained the prohibition of approaching as a red code

Genoa – He persecuted and threatened the ex-partner with whom he had had a long romantic relationship. For this the carabinieri have a 43-year-old Genoese employee denounced on the loose, who had previously been a well-known face on television and had taken part in several television programs. The same, also in light of his behavior, was hit by a ban on approaching.