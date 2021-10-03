CDA leader Wopke Hoekstra invested for years in a letterbox company in the British Virgin Islands. He did this shortly before he became finance minister and took a stand against tax havens. Hoekstra confirms the reporting of the newspaper Trouw on the basis of new revelations in the so-called Pandora Papers. ‘I should have looked more deeply into it.’
After global crash, Mark Zuckerberg apologizes to users – THISÉ MONEY
The WhatsApp messaging app returned to work this Monday night (4). It was the last of the social networks to...
Leave a Reply