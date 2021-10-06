Genoa – Paolo Pescetto, the great protagonist of Genoese rugby with the colors of Cus, died at 86. Pescetto, a multifaceted sportsman (his excellent performances also in skiing and athletics), also boasted three appearances in the national rugby team. He leaves his sons Nicola and Luigi, both ‘cussini’.

Pescetto’s funeral will be celebrated on Friday 8 October at 10 in the church Chiesa Nostra Signora delle Grazie in corso Firenze.

