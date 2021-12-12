The new rossoblù general manager comes from the long experience between Germany and the Netherlands

Johannes Spors, 39, along with Josh Wander and other 777 Partners representatives at the Ferraris before the derby

Genoa – Forty-five years old Andriy Shevchenko, 39 Johannes Spors. In one month, the turning point imposed on a technical-managerial level by 777 Partners was first of all personal data, with a technician and a general manager who are among the youngest in Serie A. If for Shevchenko Genoa represents the first experience as a coach at the club level, for Spors there has already been the adventure at Vitesse, between 2020 and 2021.

