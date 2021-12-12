The bill on the introduction of QR codes on vaccination against coronavirus or the presence of antibodies to infection on long-distance trains and flights will be removed from consideration, State Duma Chairman Viacheslav Volodin said on December 12 on his Telegram channel.

“The bill on the introduction of QR codes in transport will be removed from consideration,” he wrote, specifying that this is “the result of a dialogue between the State Duma and the government based on taking into account the views of regions and citizens’ appeals.”

According to him, the final decision on the removal of this bill will be made on Monday at the Council of the State Duma.

This is about the bill “On Amendments to Article 107 of the Air Code of the Russian Federation and the Federal Law“ Charter of Railway Transport of the Russian Federation ”.

The day before, Volodin already wrote that the decision on bills on QR codes in public places and in transport will largely depend on the answers to questions that are heard in society. Volodin stressed that he considers it right to discuss bills and make decisions based on the position voiced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, on December 9, Putin said that the bill on QR codes in public places and on some types of transport is of a framework nature and should be worked out, including with the regions. According to the head of state, before introducing QR codes in transport, one should make sure that the entire system is ready for this.

On December 7, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov noted that the issue of introducing QR codes on vaccination against COVID-19 is quite difficult, the presence of different opinions among the regions on this topic is part of the work process. According to a Kremlin spokesman, the relevant bills are in the works. He pointed out that experts will consider all the nuances, including potential risks.

Prior to that, on December 3, it became known that the State Duma would consider the possibility of introducing a new clause in the draft laws on QR codes in public places and in transport. So, the documents will regulate the issuance of a digital document not only in the case of vaccination or medical removal, but also in the presence of a negative PCR test.

On November 12, the government sent two bills on QR codes to the State Duma. One of them regulates the use of QR codes in rail and air transport. The second assumes that citizens will be able to visit shops, catering places and events if they have a QR code about vaccination, a document about a medical withdrawal, or about a postponed COVID-19. Later in November it became known that the State Duma could consider the draft laws on December 16.