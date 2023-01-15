Genoa – After Cremona and Rome, Genoa too will remember Gianluca Vialli with a mass in suffrage. The function organized by UC: Sampdoria and by the president Marco Lanna will be held on Saturday 21 January at 4.30 pm in the Gesù church in Piazza Matteotti, as anticipated by Il Secolo XIX in recent days.

Vialli, who passed away on 6 January in London at the age of 58, it will also be celebrated the following day in Marassi on the occasion of Samp-Udinese (12.30): the Gradinata Sud is preparing a special choreography dedicated to its idol and at Ferraris there will also be the former blucerchiati teammates of Sampd’oro.