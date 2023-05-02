Genoa – There is no time to lose. Yesterday’s draw in Bolzano is archived and Genoa returned to the field this morning in Pegli. We need to prepare for Saturday’s match at the Ferraris against Ascoli: the first possible match point to win promotion to Serie A in advance. Therefore, there will be no day off for Genoa until Saturday.

The draw with Sudtirol left the advantage over Bari unchanged, which at home didn’t go beyond a 1-1 draw with Cittadella. So if on Saturday the rossoblù win against Ascoli and the Apulians don’t score full points in Modena, it will be Serie A with two games to spare.

Maximum attention, therefore, for the next match, with Gilardino who will try to put fuel in the legs above all those men – see Badelj and Vogliacco – who have not reached the maximum condition in Bolzano due to a flu attack. The same goes for Sabelli who remained on the bench for 90 minutes with Sudtirol.

But these are all solvable problems. The only real situation to evaluate is that of Mimmo Criscito, who left Bolzano prematurely due to a problem with his calf. The footballer stopped at the first nuisance. Gilardino hopes it’s just a strain but to find out more we’ll have to wait a few more hours.

Meanwhile, after Frosinone won promotion arithmetic in Serie A by beating Reggina at home, the Griffin remains fully concentrated to better prepare for the match against Ascoli with the aim of giving the Ferraris crowd an unforgettable day.