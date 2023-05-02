The well-known television host Ricardo Rondón suffered a cut on his fingers while he was competing in the first reality show “The great celebrity chef“, which is broadcast by Latina. Given the speed and pressure experienced during the program, Rondón was finishing cutting the potatoes when he suffered the accident.

From his perspective, the entertainment journalist also indicated that this accident occurred as a result of the “bad vibes” that he feels from his companions, who, like Rondón, have the goal of being the winners of the cooking show.

