The Governor of Florida, Ron Desantis, signed a transportation bill that includes an amendment for the state be the one who inspects the monorail train in the Disney parks, inaugurated 52 years ago and until now was supervised by the autonomous park district of Orlando.

As reported this Friday by Florida mediaThe measure, signed into law Thursday, is part of the Republican governor’s alleged retaliation against Disney after the company filed a lawsuit to maintain its autonomy.

The Walt Disney World monorail is one of the most iconic infrastructures of the recreational complex and has 3 separate lines, that tour Walt Disney World Resort. Running 15 miles (24 km) in length, the monorail opened with the Magic Kingdom in 1971 and links several parks.

On its website, Disney details that the proper name of the bill signed by DeSantis is HB 1305, and it “includes a provision that does not directly mention the system, but would make the monorail subject to state inspections.”

“It is also important to remember,” says the company’s website, “that this bill arose out of the ongoing dispute between DeSantis and Disney.”

The text of the law specifies that “any governmental or privately owned fixed track transportation system operating in this state and located within a special independent district, created by local law that has boundaries within two contiguous counties, ” will be subject to state “minimum security standards.”

“The only question I have regarding this is whether it will affect the Skyliner (cable car), since it is technically a ‘fixed guide transportation system,'” writes journalist Erica Resnick on the Disney website.

The Republican-dominated Florida Congress passed a law last February, endorsed by DeSantis, that ended more than half a century of self-governance for Walt Disney World..

The business group, before losing autonomy, signed agreements in perpetuity with state supervisors that almost totally limited the new officials appointed by the governor to control the Disney district, which is known as Reedy Creek.

Disney then filed a federal lawsuit on April 26 for what it considers an “orchestrated campaign” against its interests for the Republican leader.as members of the oversight board, created by DeSantis, moved to invalidate the series of agreements that Disney made earlier this year.

Business giant Walt Disney World expanded its federal lawsuit Monday, saying the state Legislature passed a bill targeting Walt Disney World’s monorail system, among others.

The confrontation originates from Disney’s criticism, in 2022, of a law promoted by DeSantis known as “Don’t Say Gay”, which prohibits talking about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools.

Following the criticism, DeSantis, who is expected to soon announce his aspirations for the Republican candidacy ahead of the 2024 presidential elections, made public that the entertainment giant should stop having autonomy in the district where its parks are located.

