A fighter from the Wagner PMC was convicted in Kazakhstan and deprived of his earned money. He was wounded in the battle for Artemovsk

A court in Kazakhstan gave 6 years to Wagner PMC fighter Shompolov for fighting near Artemovsk

A fighter from the private military company (PMC) Wagner was sentenced in Kazakhstan to six years and eight months in prison for participating in the conflict in Ukraine. As reported by the press service of the Kazybekbiysky District Court of Karaganda, he was convicted under the article on mercenarism.

A military man received an offer to join a PMC on social networks

Related materials:

Local media clarify that we are talking about a native of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Alexei Shompolov, who is a citizen of Kazakhstan. The court ruled that the convict was at home in the Karaganda village of Topar when he received an offer on social networks to join the Wagner PMC for a monetary reward. The man agreed and went to Russia, where he underwent military training. Then at the end of April he was sent to Artemovsk. “[Обвиняемый] took part in hostilities aimed at undermining the constitutional order and violating the territorial integrity of Ukraine, in the process of which he was wounded and discharged,” the court said in a statement.

According to journalists, Shompolov took part in the battle for Artemovsk from April 24 to May 13; the PMC gave him the call sign Zubrak. The fighter was part of an artillery group and was wounded in his right elbow joint during shelling; he was taken to a hospital in Lugansk. The man was paid 235 thousand rubles, after which he returned home to Kazakhstan.

Shompolov justified his actions by ignorance of the laws

Photo: Alexander Reka / TASS

According to the convict, he did not know that he was breaking the law. Shompolov stated that during the conclusion of the contract with the Wagner PMC, the lawyer assured that “he does not violate the laws of another country, since there is not a war being waged in Ukraine, but a special operation to liberate civilians.”

At the same time, the military man admitted guilt, and the court, taking this circumstance into account, commuted the sentence – the sanction of Part 3 of Article 170 of the Criminal Code provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 7 to 10 years with confiscation of property. Shompolov was sentenced to 6 years and eight months in prison with confiscation of money received as a mercenary.

Kazakhstan is investigating dozens of cases regarding the participation of residents of the republic in the conflict in Ukraine

The National Security Committee (NSC) of Kazakhstan reported in April that 10 cases were being investigated in the republic regarding the participation of Kazakhstanis in the conflict in Ukraine. At the same time, details about the defendants in the criminal case and their actions were not specified. The National Security Committee added that the data of the pre-trial investigation are not subject to disclosure.

In the same month, journalists said that a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Kazakhstan, Aibek Smadiyarov, threatened a 23-year-old Kazakh man serving in the Wagner PMC with prison.